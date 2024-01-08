Pakistan appoint Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain for New Zealand T20Is

Pakistan has appointed keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the new vice-captain for the New Zealand T20Is starting January 12. Rizwan has replaced ace all-rounder Shadab Khan as deputy to newly-named T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, following the 2023 World Cup, where Pakistan failed to reach the semis despite the tournament played in the sub-continent, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made drastic changes to the leadership group and the backroom staff. With Babar Azam stepping aside from the captain’s role across all formats, the PCB appointed Shan Masood as the Test skipper and Shaheen Afridi as the T20I captain. The board hasn’t named an ODI captain yet.