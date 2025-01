The second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship has garnered an overwhelming response, with over 200 swimmers from across India set to compete at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach this Sunday (26 Jan). The event, which promises to be bigger than last year, will feature five categories ranging from 250 metres to 6 km, attracting participants from a wide range of age groups and skill levels. The championship will be organised by Mangalore Surf Club.

Advertisment

Swimmers gather for Den Den 2025 Sea Swimming Championship

The event’s unique charm lies in the race around the sunken Den Den vessel, which has become an iconic landmark since it sank in 2007. The competition, which continues to draw both seasoned athletes and newcomers, offers a rare opportunity for swimmers to experience open-water racing in the beautiful and challenging conditions of Mangalore's coast.

This year’s championship has drawn an impressive field of 214 swimmers, double the number of last year’s participants, hailing from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa. Competitors will race in age-specific categories, with swimmers aged 10-11 participating in the 500 metres race, and those aged 12-14 competing in the 1.5 km event. Swimmers in the 15-17 age group can take part in either the 1.5 km or 3 km races, while adult participants (18+) can choose from the 1.5 km, 3 km, or newly introduced 6 km category. Swimmers are limited to one category per event.

Advertisment

Speaking ahead of the event, Chirag Shambu, President of the Mangalore Surf Club, said, “We are delighted by the overwhelming interest in this year’s championship. With over 200 participants, we have doubled last year’s numbers, which reflects the growing enthusiasm for open-water sports in India. We remain committed to promoting water safety and positioning Mangalore as the go-to destination for such events. A special thanks to the Indian Coast Guard and our corporate partners for their invaluable support.”

Rishabh Shetty, Contest Director for Den Den 2.0, added, “The surge in participation is a testament to the event’s success and the passion of the swimming community. Safety is our top priority, and with more than 20 lifeguards stationed along with additional support from speedboats and surf-boats, we are fully prepared to ensure a secure race environment for all participants.”

ALSO READ | Australian Open: Zverev reacts at crowd's jeering after Djokovic pulls out, says ‘please guys, don't boo’

Advertisment

The event has garnered significant support from the Indian Coast Guard as Safety Partners, with other local corporates, such as Hollywood Lounge, KMC Hospital, We One Aquatic Centre ​and O'cean beverages lending their expertise as hospitality, medical,​ officiating​ and hydration partners respectively. The championship also benefits from the support of the Open Water Swimmers Foundation and local fishing boats, which will serve as safety assets during the event.

Both participants and spectators can expect a thrilling competition and a celebration of water sports, while also raising awareness about sea safety and promoting Mangalore as a premier destination for open-water events.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.