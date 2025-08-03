Oval Test: Day 5 to decide series fate as match hangs in balance after Root, Brook show

The game can go either way despite England dominating with the bat on day four of the ongoing Oval Test. Joe Root and Harry Brook slammed stunning centuries; the Indian bowlers brought the touring side back in with late wickets before first bad light and then rain hampered proceedings, leaving England needing 35 runs with three wickets remaining to win this Test, considering injured Chris Woakes decides against coming out to bat. Bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton is at the crease alongside keeper-batter Jamie Smith, both of whom struggled against the reverse swing late on the fourth day.

Tipsy-turvy day at the Oval



Day four began with English openers Ben Duckett and the stand-in captain for this game, Ollie Pope, taking strides. Unlike how they approached batting in the first innings, switching to the Bazball mode, they deployed a cautious approach during the run chase. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal did try to get under Duckett’s skin, which paid dividends as he played a wrong line, only to find the second slip fielder grabbing it. Mohammed Siraj then accounted for Pope, trapped in front of the wickets.



That dismissal, however, brought Brook to the crease, who then made merry in the second session, putting England within touching distance of a massive win, a record run chase at this venue. His hundred, 10th so far in Tests and first in the fourth innings, pushed Root to his 39th in Tests, as the pair put India’s back against the wall.



Just when they looked like taking this game away from India, especially considering how quickly Brook was scoring runs, Akash Deep removed the young batter for a brilliant 111 off just 98 balls that included 14 boundaries and two sixes. His wicket broke England’s momentum, as the Indian pacers pounced onto it, later removing Root on 105.

