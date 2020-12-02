NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies match?

New Zealand are set to host the West Indies in a two-match test series starting Thursday (December 3) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, won the T20I series 2-0 and will look to win the Test affair against the West Indies.

Whereas West Indies would look to bounce back under the leadership of Jason Holder and give a real fight to New Zealand.

Will Young is set to make his Test debut for New Zealand whereas Kane Williamson and Trent Boult are ready to take part in the Test opener in Hamilton. Tom Blundell will take the wicket-keeping gloves in BJ Watling’s absence.

Darren Bravo, who had pulled out of England tour, is back in the mix and a lot of eyes will be on the Windies pace attack consisting the likes of Roach and Gabriel.

When and what time will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test start?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test will start at 3:30 AM IST on December 3 (India). The toss will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test take place?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will be held at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Which channel will broadcast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test on TV in India?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match can be live-streamed on Fancode app.

Squad for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (Captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer

