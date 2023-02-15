NZ vs ENG 1st Test: New Zealand vs England 1st Test match date, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details

NZ vs ENG 1st Test: New Zealand and England are due to square off in a pink-ball match on Thursday, February 16. The venue of the match is Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Ben Stokes will lead the English camp, which has already unveiled their playing XI for the upcoming game. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson's fast bowling lineup will now include the return of Stuart Broad. Due to personal obligations, Stokes was unable to participate in the series against Pakistan. On the other side, New Zealand has seen its fair share of problems. Due to a stress fracture in his back, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been forced to withdraw from the Test series. Before the first Test, scans identified the fracture, and he will travel back to Christchurch for care.

Meanwhile, veteran English fast-bowler James Anderson has said their deadly bowling attack allows them to “win matches in any circumstances” anywhere in the world. Along with Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, and Olly Stone are all back in the England bowling squad for New Zealand. The squad also includes Ollie Robinson, who had a strong performance in Pakistan.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match details

The first Test match of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England will be played from Thursday, February 16. The match will go live at 6:30 AM IST. The venue of the match is Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The live stream of the match will be available on Amazon Prime in India.

How to watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test match live?

In India, the NZ vs ENG 1st Test match won’t be televised. However, the live stream of the match can be accessed on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

In the UK, the first Test between New Zealand and England will be live-streamed on BT Sport, and viewers may access it online through the BT Sport app or website. It will begin at 1:00 PM BST.

IN the US, the first Test between New Zealand and England will be televised live on ESPN, and viewers may watch online with ESPN+. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match playing XI

New Zealand playing XI:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

NZ vs ENG head-to-head record

The two countries will meet for the 111th time in a test match. In comparison to New Zealand, which has won just 12 games so far, England holds a significant edge after winning 51 and drawing 47 Test matches. England defeated the Kiwis 3-0 at home last year to win the most recent series between the two teams.

