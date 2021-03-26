N'Golo Kante returns to Chelsea after hamstring injury: France Football Federation

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante will return to the club after sustaining a hamstring injury during France's World Cup Qualifiers match against Ukraine on Wednesday, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said.

The French midfielder was seen in discomfort during France's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the match. He later on underwent tests which revealed that the 29-year-old sustained a minor injury. He will return to the Blues and will miss the remaining matches with Kazakhstan and Bosnia that will be played on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

The FFF said in a statement that national coach Didier Deschamps had decided to send Kante back to Chelsea after consulting with medical staff.

"Kante will not be replaced," the FFF added. "It is therefore a group of 25 players who will fly to Kazakhstan on Friday morning."

Kante has started four of Chelsea's last five league games and manager Thomas Tuchel will hope to have him fit in time for their Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion on April 3.

(Inputs from Reuters)