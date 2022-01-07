Mumbai City FC regain top spot after goalless draw with SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal held reigning champions Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

The result allowed City to reclaim the first place in the points table. However, their winless streak extends to four matches while SCEB is now 10 games without a win.

Igor Angulo was the first to test the goalkeeper as his header was comfortably saved by Arindam Bhattacharja.

Daniel Chima Chukwu was next to threaten the goal on the other end but his attempt from close-range went narrowly past the right side of the goal. SCEB were dealt an early blow due to injury to Joyner Lourenco who needed to be replaced by Ankit Mukherjee.

Both teams struggled to create major scoring chances in the first half. The Islanders dominated the possession but found it tough to find spaces behind SCEB's back-line. Due to the resilient defending from the Red & Golds, both teams went into the half-time break on level terms.

Mohammad Rafique was sent in the second half as a replacement to Bikash Jairu. A few minutes post the restart, strong calls for a penalty from MCFC players were denied by the referee as Adil Khaan allegedly fouled Cassio Gabriel inside the box.

The Brazilian then blasted a long-range drive which was expertly parried away by Bhattacharja. The frustration could be seen amongst the MCFC ranks as Ahmed Jahouh came close with a long-range strike at the hour mark.