/Michael Carrick to stay in charge of Manchester United for Chelsea match: Report

Michael Carrick is set to remain in charge of Manchester United for this weekend's Premier League match away to Chelsea, according to media reports on Tuesday (Oct 27). Carrick's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after a miserable run of eight games without a win. Sunday's 3-0 humbling at home to Bournemouth left the English giants just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

But the BBC, Sky Sports and Britain's Press Association all reported that former United and England midfielder Carrick would take the team to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carrick arrived at United's Carrington training ground on Tuesday to oversee a routine training session.

The BBC cited "sources" as saying the 45-year-old would be given a chance by the United hierarchy to turn things around.

Carrick was handed a two-year deal in May after overseeing an impressive revival as caretaker boss following United's struggles under Ruben Amorim.

The club recovered to finish third in the Premier League, earning a return to the Champions League. But United have won just two of 12 matches in all competitions so far this season, with a return of seven points from eight league games representing their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Carrick avoided directly answering questions about his future following the Bournemouth loss.

The United boss acknowledged the crowd at full-time as fans chanted his name in a show of support for the beleaguered manager, but they vented their anger at the players and club hierarchy.

United great Wayne Rooney, who played alongside Carrick at Old Trafford, took aim at the players following a string of poor performances.