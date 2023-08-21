Manchester United's forward Mason Greenwood to exit club after rape investigation

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Monday following an investigation into allegations of attempted rape of which he was cleared. Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October.

He had been due to stand trial on Nov. 27, 2023, but all criminal charges against him were dropped in February. "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United," the club said in a statement. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

In a statement to British media, Greenwood said he had "made mistakes", adding: "I did not do the things I was accused of. "Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. "The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club."

