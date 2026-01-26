/Yamal’s super strike against Oviedo powers Barcelona back to top of Liga standings - WATCH

Barcelona returned to owning the first position on the La Liga standings after beating Real Oviedo on Sunday (Jan 25) at home, courtesy of goals from Dani Olmo and the two wingers, Raphinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Following Real Madrid’s win on Saturday, which helped them take the pole position, Barcelona bounced back to sit at the top.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid also edged past Mallorca to strengthen its position at the top of the table, just eight points behind toppers Barcelona. Although Oviedo lingers at the bottom of the rankings, they did push the hosts to work for the win.



Meanwhile, Hansi Flick’s side was back playing their best football following last week’s shock league loss, as attacking midfielder Dani Olmos opened the scoring for his team this time. However, the pick of the goals came from Yamal, who converted an impressive volley from Olmos to secure Barcelona’s triumph.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch Yamal's sensational strike -

"We have game after game, a lot of travel, we came back late at night (from Prague in midweek), almost no days off, and that's what you also have to see," Flick told reporters, defending his players after they struggled to make inroads in the first half. "In the first half we struggled a little bit, we didn't have the confidence we normally need... but in the end the second half was much better."



The coach praised Yamal for his hard work in terms of pressing and said it was even more crucial than his impressive strike.



"For me, much more important was the first goal, how he pressed, that he recovered the ball, that we scored the first goal because that was the key to open this game for us and get the three points," explained Flick. "It was more important than the third goal, but everyone loves to see this in football, and I'm happy he scored such a (great) goal."



Barca could not get out of first gear in a dry first half, and their passing was unusually imprecise. Injured midfield maestro Pedri Gonzalez watched on from the stands with an unimpressed expression. They came out with renewed energy for the second half and soon took the lead.



After Yamal and Raphinha pressed in the box, the ball broke loose to Olmo, who steered home.



Oviedo gave away a poor second goal after 57 minutes, with Raphinha running on to an undercooked back-pass from David Costas and lobbing home.



Barcelona's third was expertly taken by Yamal, as Olmo's cross was falling behind him, he produced an eye-catching sideways scissor-kick to wrap up the victory.



"We are talking about a player from another galaxy," said Oviedo coach Guillermo Almada of Barca's 18-year-old star. “He has so much quality and delivers in key moments in games.”