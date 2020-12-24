'Kings aren’t made overnight': Lionel Messi to gift Budweiser to every goalkeeper he scored against

Barcelona star Lionel Messi recently broke Pele's longtime record of goals for one club on Tuesday. Barca playmaker scored 644th goal for Barcelona surpassing Pele's 643 for Santos.

Beer company Budweiser has decided to celebrate Messi's achievement uniquely. The beer brand will be sending limited edition 'Messi' beer bottles to all the goalkeepers against whom he scored.

The beer brand released a short film which was titled 'Kings aren’t made overnight'. The promo showed Lionel Messi making notes for every goalkeeper he scored against.

Messi released a statement after surpassing the record.

"20 years ago, I began a journey determined to be the best player I can be and it has taken sacrifice and hard work to score every one of the 644 goals with the help of my teammates. Hopefully, fans around the world will find inspiration in my story to commit to their craft no matter how hard the journey because everyone can achieve greatness if they believe in themselves. I’m excited to partner with Budweiser to share this journey with everyone," Messi said in a statement.

Messi’s former teammate, Carles Puyol said: "I have seen first-hand the hard work Messi puts into achieving greatness day in, day out. This record couldn’t have been broken without the dedication and commitment he has shown over the last 20 years and I feel privileged to have played a part in his journey to becoming the King of Football."