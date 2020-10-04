Juventus squad in isolation after couple of staff members test positive for coronavirus

Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday informed that the entire squad has gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Turin giants confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".

"This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement.

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."