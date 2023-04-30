IPL 2023: T20 specialist Chris Jordan joins Mumbai Indians for remainder of season

In the latest news coming from the Mumbai Indians camp, England T20 specialist bowler Chris Jordan has signed for them for the remainder of the season. As per the reports, the 34-year-old is roped in as a replacement, of whom that is uncertain right now.

In the absence of their premier ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who is out due to a back injury, Mumbai visibly struggled to find his replacement; and while they have international pacers in Riley Meredith, who replaced Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff, the former five-time champions have failed to get the best out of them.

Ahead of the 1000th IPL game on Sunday between Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals, England’s Jofra Archer, who recently returned from Belgium after undergoing a minor treatment on his troubling elbow, is expected to play.

The right-arm seamer Jordan had previously played in this cash-rich league, having represented several teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. In 28 IPL innings, Jordan has picked 27 wickets at an average of 30,85 and an economy of 9.32.

The English bowler last played for MS Dhoni’s CSK the previous season, picking two wickets in four outings.

Earlier, during IPL 2022 auction, Jordan went unsold at a base price of INR 2 crores.

Meanwhile, his latest exploits in the franchise-based T20 tournament put weight behind his selection as playing for Gulf Giants at the ILT20 tournament in February this year, Jordan ended up being the highest wicket-taker, with 20 scalps at an impressive average of 13.80.

He also represented England in the three-match T20Is against Bangladesh ahead of IPL 2023.