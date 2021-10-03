IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with playoff hopefuls Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Match 49 of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 3).

Bottom-placed SRH are already out of the playoffs race, but they might dent KKR's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as fourth-placed Eoin Morgan's team is still in contention with 10 points from 12 matches.

SRH have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL in the UAE. For KKR, the UAE leg of the IPL has been a topsy-turvy affair as they have won three games while losing two so far.

Head to head record:

When we talk about their head to head record, KKR have an upper hand as they have won 13 out of 20 matches played against SRH. In their previous meeting, which was in the first phase of the IPL 2021 when KKR defeated SRH by 10 runs in Chennai.

Stats:

KKR's wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is four runs away from scoring 4000 runs in IPL. He is also five boundaries away from 400 fours in IPL. Sunil Narine (419) is two wickets away from overtaking Imran Tahir (420) to become the second-highest wicket-takers in T20. The list of highest-wicket takers is lea by West Indies DJ Bravo (548).

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will make his 100th appearance for the Sunrisers in case he gets selected.

SRH skipper just needs one more boundary to complete his 500 fours in T20 cricket.

Trivia:

Although, KKR have an edge over SRH in the overall head to head record, but Sunrisers have a better record in Dubai with seven wins and five losses.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Eoin Morgan (c), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Tim Seifert, Karun Nair, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Pat Cummins, Andre Russel, M Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Pawan Negi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rahul Tripathy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (c), Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Khaleel Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Kedar Yadav, David Warner, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Virat Singh, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Priyam Garg.