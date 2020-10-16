IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's bhangra cum rap show during warm-up impresses fans

WION Web Team New Delhi Oct 16, 2020, 11.40 AM(IST)

Virat Kohli's dance moves impresses fans in IPL Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Kohli's mood could not win the game for his team as KXIP beat RCB by eight wickets with a six off the last ball in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's dance moves during warm-up ahead of the match against Punjab in the IPL captured the imagination of social media with the video going viral.

Also Read: Rahul and Gayle shine as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Before the Punjab match, RCB had made a flying start to the season in the IPL winning five out of eight games with the mood clearly reflecting on Kohli's pre-match warmup moves.

However, Kohli's mood could not win the game for his team as KXIP beat RCB by eight wickets with a six off the last ball even as RCB won the toss and chose to bat as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle breezed past RCB's target of 171 in 20 overs.

It was Kohli's 200th match in the IPL for his club.

The result could not dull the effect of the video as fans applauded Kohli on his lighter moment on the field where he is normally pretty fiesty.

Kohli's fans went one step further and added background music to make it even more hilarious. The Indian skipper's dance moves reminded some fans of Bollywood as they said they were just loving the Indian skipper's bhangra cum rap show.

