IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's bhangra cum rap show during warm-up impresses fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's dance moves during warm-up ahead of the match against Punjab in the IPL captured the imagination of social media with the video going viral.

Also Read: Rahul and Gayle shine as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Before the Punjab match, RCB had made a flying start to the season in the IPL winning five out of eight games with the mood clearly reflecting on Kohli's pre-match warmup moves.

@imVkohli Amazing dance moves, sir. Gotta have fun once in a while. Sad that RCB lost today's match though, best of luck to you and the boys for Saturday's game. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 #Kohli #RCBforever https://t.co/diFK8zpgQ5 — Simran Paranjape (@SimranParanjape) October 15, 2020 ×

Is he doing the wap challenge Or something? 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/CpIUdkdTFP — Harshita (@iHarshita) October 15, 2020 ×

However, Kohli's mood could not win the game for his team as KXIP beat RCB by eight wickets with a six off the last ball even as RCB won the toss and chose to bat as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle breezed past RCB's target of 171 in 20 overs.

It was Kohli's 200th match in the IPL for his club.

Kohli performing vicious dance moves for entertainment coz rcb nai kar pa rhi🤣🤣😂😂 https://t.co/ec6PolZaZ9 — Yash Sharma (@iamstonedaf99) October 15, 2020 ×

The result could not dull the effect of the video as fans applauded Kohli on his lighter moment on the field where he is normally pretty fiesty.

Kohli's fans went one step further and added background music to make it even more hilarious. The Indian skipper's dance moves reminded some fans of Bollywood as they said they were just loving the Indian skipper's bhangra cum rap show.