IPL 2020: Rahul and Gayle shine as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Kings XI Punjab still dream of IPL playoffs as they thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB won the toss and chose to bat. But the opening pair was broken soon as Padikkal was dismissed in the fifth over. Couple of overs later, Finch got out to Murugan Ashwin. Virat Kohli was the most set batsman for RCB as he scored 48 runs off 38 balls on his 200th match for RCB. AB de Villiers failed to impress as he scored just two runs. However, Morris' power-hitting powered RCB to 171 at the end of 20 overs. But the Bangalore franchise was still short by 10-20 runs.

Kings XI Punjab was off to a great start. While batting Kings XI did not make any mistake like previous games. KL Rahul, the current orange cap holder, scored the most of the runs. Punjab have been desperate for a win, and they got one. All they need to do is win the remaining six games to think of playoffs. Bringing in Gayle paid off as he scored a half-century.

Punjab still are in the bottom of the table, but this win will motivate KXIP to stage a comeback in the tournament.