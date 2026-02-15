/IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav return to Playing XI; Arshdeep, Samson miss out

India made two key changes to their Playing XI for the Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026, as Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav returning to the side. Playing at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the changes were confirmed by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss, where Pakistan won the flip of the coin and opted to bowl first. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson missed out. Meanwhile, the Men in Green have opted to go with an unchanged XI from their previous outing.
Abhishek, Kuldeep in, Arshdeep, Samson out
Abhishek Sharma returned to the top of the batting order, replacing Sanju Samson. Mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaces Arshdeep Singh in the team. With Kuldeep’s return, India now have more spin options, aiming to make the most of the turning pitch in Colombo.
The 25-year old had missed India’s previous match against Namibia in Delhi due to illness. However, he trained with the team on Saturday and looked in good touch. The left-hander appeared fully fit in the nets, playing confidently. He batted against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy and hit them powerfully around the ground at the R. Premadasa Stadium before shifting to face the pacers.
India Playing XI vs Pakistan
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan Playing XI vs India
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmad and Usman Tariq