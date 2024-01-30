IND vs NZ U19 World Cup 2024: Squad, playing XIs, head-to-head, weather, live-streaming | All you need to know

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: India U19 and New Zealand U19 will clash in the first match of the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024. All the group stage matches of the tournament are over and the competition has now entered into its Super Six stage.

In the opening match of this stage, India U19 and New Zealand U19 will square off in a match on Tuesday.

Defending champions India has won all its stage matches against Bangladesh, USA and Ireland. The Men in Blue will now look forward to continuing their winning spree. New Zealand, on the other hand, won two matches and lost one match in its group stage before entering into the Super Six stage.

Here are all the details for the upcoming match:

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Head-to-Head Record

India U19 and New Zealand U19 have clashed two times in the World Cup matches and India U19 has won all the two times, while New Zealand U19 hasn’t won any match against India yet.

Total matches played: 2

Won by India U19: 2

Won by New Zealand U19: 0

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Pitch report

The wicket at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (South Africa) is a balanced pitch for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue, as the pitch here supports the bowlers well. The average score at this pitch is 251.

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Weather report

The weather forecast for Tuesday at Bloemfontein suggests rains at the venue. However, the rain is likely to come during the evening and as it is a day game, there are chances that the game will not be disrupted. The maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be 45 per cent.

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Full Squad

India U19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

New Zealand U19: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Predicted Playing XI

India U19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumi Pandey

New Zealand U19: Luke Watson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode (wk), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Live-streaming details

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: When and where to watch the live telecast of India U19 vs New Zealand U19?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 can be watched on Star Sports Network (India), and SKY Sport (New Zealand).

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: How to watch the live-streaming of India U19 vs New Zealand U19?

The live-streaming of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 can be watched at Disney Plus Hotstar (India), Sky Now & Sky Go, and ICC.tv (New Zealand).

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup: Match Details

Match: IND U19 vs NZ U19 ICC World Cup, Super Six stage

Day and Time: January 30 (Tue) and 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (South Africa)