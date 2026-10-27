/IND vs NZ: Ex-batter Badrinath says India 'can play spinner Chakaravarthy instead of Vaibhav'

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath has called for dropping 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI of the India T20I side. The statement came after Sooryavanshi replaced the injured Ishan Kishan in the second T20I of the five-match series. Vaibhav batted at number 3 instead of his usual opening slot but failed to perform and was dismissed for 4 off 8 balls. With Kishan also ruled out of the third T20I, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (Oct 27) in Wellington, Sooryavanshi is expected to retain his place. Badrinath, however, advised that India can play spinner Varun Chakaravarthy instead.

Ex-India batter wants spinner Chakaravarthy in for Vaibhav

Chakaravarthy last played for India in the home series against Afghanistan, where he picked up a niggle and has not played since. "Instead of playing Sooryavanshi at No. 3, India can play Varun Chakaravarthy in the XI. The players down the order are doing well now. So, why not go for a bowler like Varun? New Zealand's scores of 220 and 180 could have been 200 and 160 in the first two games," Badrinath said while talking on his YouTube channel, Cric it with Badri.

On the Sanju vs Sooryavanshi debate, Badri added: "It's unfair to Sanju Samson if he has to sacrifice his opening spot for Sooryavanshi. Yes, Sooryavanshi has thrived only as an opener, but Samson is doing brilliantly as an opener. Though Samson has done well for Rajasthan Royals at No. 3, I think Sooryavanshi needs to wait. The position is more important than the player. I definitely will not disrupt Sanju Samson."

IND vs NZ T20I series