IND vs NEP U19 World Cup 2024: Squad, head-to-head, weather, live-streaming | All you need to know

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: India U19 and Nepal U19 will clash in the second match of the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024. All the group stage matches of the tournament are over and the competition has now entered into its Super Six stage with the first match between India and New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand in its last match and had been on a winning spree since the start of the tournament. Nepal, on the other hand, progressed as the third-placed team from Group D. The team's only victory came against Afghanistan by one wicket, giving them an outside chance of reaching a maiden U-19 ICC World Cup semi-final.

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Head-to-Head Record

India U19 and Nepal U19 have clashed two times in the World Cup matches and India U19 has won all the two times, while Nepal U19 hasn’t won any match against India yet.

Total matches played: 2

Won by India U19: 2

Won by Nepal U19: 0

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Pitch report

The wicket at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (South Africa) is a balanced pitch for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue, as the pitch here supports the bowlers well. The average score at this pitch is 251.

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Weather report

The weather forecast for Friday at Bloemfontein shows a cloudy sky but there will be no threat of rain. The minimum temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius. The weather will be quite humid with 55 per cent humidity and 16 km/h of wind speed.

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Full Squad

India U19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Nepal U19: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Live-streaming details

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: When and where to watch the live telecast of India U19 vs Nepal U19?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Nepal U19 can be watched on Star Sports Network.

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: How to watch the live-streaming of India U19 vs Nepal U19?

The live-streaming of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 can be watched at Disney Plus Hotstar.

IND vs NEP U19 World Cup: Match Details

Match: IND U19 vs NEP U19 ICC World Cup, Super Six stage

Day and Time: February 2 (Fri) and 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (South Africa)