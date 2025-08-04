IND vs ENG: Siraj avenges Lord’s heartbreak to help India clinch thriller at Oval; Watch winning moment

The best thing about time is that it changes! Just weeks after Mohammed Siraj suffered perhaps his toughest heartbreak during the third Test at Lord’s, he won his team a famous Test in the same city but at a different venue, helping them level the five-match series 2-2. At the Lord’s, he failed to help his team cross the winning line with the bat in hand; however, at the just concluded Oval Test, he took it upon himself to win the game for his team with the ball. He picked up nine wickets, finishing with 23 in five matches – the most for any bowler this time, including three on the final to seal a thriller for the visiting Indian side.

England needed 35 runs on day five to win the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with four wickets remaining. Although they were ahead in the run chase for most of day four, with Harry Brook and Joe Root punishing them with respective Test hundreds, England lost momentum late in the day after losing three quick wickets before bad light and rain halted proceedings. The hosts could have taken this game home early on the final day had it not been about the upbeat and motivated Siraj trying to win this match for his country.

In the absence of ace quick Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj led the pace attack, and the way he did his job was commendable. He and Prasidh Krishna returned with four wickets each in the first innings, and although Krishna did return with three in the second, it was Siraj’s spell on day five that turned the momentum towards India.



He first removed keeper-batter Jamie Smith (caught behind) and then accounted for Jamie Overton trapped in front of the wicket. Krishna bowled Josh Tongue before Siraj clean bowled Gus Atkinson to help India snatch a win from England’s jaws to level the five-match series.

Watch India’s winning moment –

"I cannot describe my feelings," Siraj said after being named the Player of the Match.



"After yesterday's incident (cost India six runs), I thought the match was gone. Had we got Harry Brook out before lunch, things would have been different. There would have been no fifth day. That was a game-changing moment. But we came back strongly after that.

