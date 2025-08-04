‘WE LOVE TEST CRICKET!’ Social media goes bonkers over India’s famous win at Oval; check out reactions

There are not many things in life better than Test cricket, and Team India’s famous win at the Oval is a clear example of it. Defending 35 with four wickets remaining, the visiting side was the receiving end at the start of day five, with England ahead in the run chase. Mohammed Siraj bowled with sheer heart and passion to first remove England’s only recognised batter (keeper Jamie Smith) before accounting for Jamie Overton to put their backs against the wall. What unfolded later saw the Indian dressing room erupting into joy, with Siraj taking home the honours.

Five Tests, 25 days of cricket and both teams winning as many games each is perhaps the best end to this marvellous Test series in the UK. With no stalwarts in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and two ace players in Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant (for the fifth Test), the Indian Team were short of superstars in the XI; however, the ones on the teamsheet never made anyone miss any of them.



The team in transition showed zeal, especially Siraj, who played his 10th straight away Test match (five Down Under and as many against England) and won the game for India when it mattered the most.



Even though England dominated this run chase at least till the time Harry Brook and Joe Root were present at the crease, Indian quicks never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to put pressure till the very end, eventually succeeding.



Pacer Siraj, who picked four wickets in the first innings, returned with a five-for in the second, picking nine wickets in the match, and helping India win by just six runs to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

