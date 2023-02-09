'I'm still God': Zlatan Ibrahimović is confident prior to his return to competitive football

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to football, Zlatan Ibrahimović, in his own style has announced that he is still the number one in the sport.

"I'm still God, I'm still number one. Now let's change the music when I get back. I really want to do many things, after what I have lost in these months. I wasted time," he was quoted as saying by Sport Mediaset.

The Swede will be returning to football after a nine-month hiatus. He added that he was feeling 'fine' after following a patient recovery process.

"I’m fine, I’m very fine! I’ve returned to the group and I feel free, free on and off the pitch. It means I’m fine. In this period I’ve done everything to help the coach, staff and club from outside. I was patient because I had to come back at the top, the recovery is going according to plan."

Ibrahimovic was on the sidelines following ACL surgery. He sustained the injury during the 2021-22 season but still helped AC Milan to a Scudetto triumph after 11 long years.

After his side lifted the trophy, Ibrahimović took to his social media accounts to highlight how he had been playing.

"For the past six months, I played without an ACL in my left knee. Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months," wrote the AC Milan player.

"Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain."

Many had feared that Ibrahimovic would not be able to make a comeback after going under the knife, especially at his age.

However, putting retirement murmurs to rest, the former Manchester United player will take the field in AC Milan's next Serie A fixture against Torino on Friday at San Siro.

(With inputs from agencies)