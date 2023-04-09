GT vs KKR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, will lock horns with the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The match will be held at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. Gujarat will be playing this match after sealing victory in the previous two matches in the IPL 2023. The team is currently second on the points table with a healthy run rate of +0.700. Kolkata as well recorded a morale-boosting win against the RCB in their last match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two team’s head-to-head stats:

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 1-0. The two teams have locked horns only once before. In their single match, Lockie Ferguson’s brilliant bowling helped GT defeat KKR. Though Ferguson missed the first two matches of the season, he could be available for selection against GT today.

This will be the first time two teams play their match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy hosted the only battle between KKR and GT last year. In that match, GT scored 156/9 in 20 overs and KKR lost to them with 148/8, losing the match by eight runs.

Matches played: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The batting surface at Narendra Modi Stadium has remained consistent throughout the match's 40 overs quote. In the last three IPL matches played at the venue, the chasing team has won all three. As a result, the team that wins the toss in the upcoming game should opt to bowl.

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

On Sunday, April 9, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be sunny and mostly clear. There will be no rain during the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Temperatures can reach 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be around 28 per cent.

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Gujarat Titans have more chances to win.

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



WATCH WION LIVE HERE