Get Excited! Qatar’s new entry rules will favour ticket less fans at FIFA World Cup 2022

You don’t have match tickets? Don’t worry; you can still go and watch FIFA World Cup matches inside the stadium in Qatar. In a shake-up of visit visa rules, ticketless fans can now also enjoy the live coverage of the matches. For such fans to avail this incredible once-in-a-lifetime offer, they must meet these simple rules. As announced by Qatar’s ministry of Interiors on their Twitter handle,

“The Ministry of Interior announces that fans will be allowed to enter the State of Qatar starting December 2, 2022 without a match ticket provided that the following conditions are met:

“Get a Hayya Card.

“Book a hotel reservation.

“Pay a fee of QR500.”

Conditions to enter the State of Qatar starting 2 December 2022 #MOIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 30, 2022

Given that the tournament is now entering its second stage, a lot of the countries are knocked out and expectedly their fans are also likely to head home after paying a visit. Considering these things, the news fans coming to Qatar shall not think about the accommodation – something that was in higher demand in the lead-up to the tournament. With that, one of the three boxes is ticked.

Next, for the visitors to come and enjoy the live match experience, they can apply for the Hayya card on the official website. Besides this, the fans must also pay a QR500 fee to gain access to the country. By doing all of this, Qatar is encouraging football fans from across the world to come and visit the country and watch their favourite teams in action.