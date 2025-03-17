Draped in the fireproof suit of a racer, with determination gleaming in her sharp eyes, Shriya Lohia isn’t just a name in motorsports — she’s a force rewriting India’s racing legacy. With her long, dark hair, often tucked beneath a helmet, she carries an effortless blend of fierce ambition and effortless charm. Behind the wheel, she is a blur of speed, precision, and raw passion, embodying the spirit of a champion who refuses to slow down.

At just 16, Shriya isn’t just competing; she’s conquering. As India’s first female F4 racer, she is proving that high-speed dreams aren’t limited by gender. But this is just the beginning—because when Shriya hits the track, she doesn’t just drive. She flies.

Her journey began at 9, during a family road trip to Panchgani, Maharashtra, where she stumbled upon a go-karting track. What started as casual fun quickly turned into a passion. “I had tried many sports before, but nothing captivated me the way racing did,” she recalls. From that moment, she knew motorsport was her calling.

Coming from a family that values competition, Shriya’s drive was nurtured early on. Her father, an adventure enthusiast, and her mother, a badminton player turned entrepreneur, supported her ambitions despite the challenges. Her sister, Jia Lohia, is also an athlete, competing in shooting. Though their sports demand opposite skill sets—one requiring stillness, the other speed—they share a mutual understanding of the pressures of competition.

Like most athletes, Shriya has faced obstacles, but motorsport comes with unique challenges. It is one of the most expensive sports in the world, making financial backing crucial. “We’re a middle-class family, so while karting was manageable, progressing further became difficult. Without sponsorships, planning for the future is impossible,” she explains. "Adding to the difficulty, motorsport in India lacks widespread recognition, and without an Indian Grand Prix since 2013, opportunities for exposure are scarce," she adds.

'I am here to race like everyone else'

Being a woman in a male-dominated field presents additional hurdles. Though she hasn’t faced outright discrimination, she has sensed subtle exclusions and dismissive attitudes. Social media criticism is often harsher toward her, with any mistake she makes being judged more harshly than her male counterparts. “People think I don’t deserve to be here,” she says. “But at the end of the day, I’m here to race, just like everyone else.”

Despite these challenges, Shriya has already left her mark. When she was just 11 years old, she won the JK Tyre Karting Championship, completing the race in 11 minutes and 13 seconds. She later received the FMSCI Outstanding Woman in Motorsport Award, cementing her status as a rising star. But with success comes pressure. “When you’re the only Indian female racer at this level, people judge the whole based on your performance. If I make a mistake, they assume Indian women can’t race. That’s a huge weight to carry,” she admits. “But when I’m on the track, all that fades away.”

Looking ahead, Shriya’s goal is to compete internationally and represent India on the global stage. However, this depends on securing sponsorships. “I had great sponsors last year, but the budget needed to race abroad is much higher,” she explains. Despite this uncertainty, she remains hopeful.

Her biggest inspiration is Kush Maini, India’s rising motorsport star and Alpine F1 reserve and test driver. “I’ve known Kush since the start of my career. He’s humble, hardworking, and inspiring. Every time I meet him, I push myself harder.” Besides Kush, I also admire Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Michael Schumacher.

Amidst all this, Shriya is still a student, juggling academics with her racing career. It’s not easy, but she has learned to manage both worlds. Her journey has only just begun, and with every race, she’s not just chasing her own dreams—she’s paving the way for future generations of Indian racers.