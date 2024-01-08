Football world mourns death of German legend Franz Beckenbauer, see who said what
From winning plenty of trophies at the club level to winning the World Cup in 1974, Franz had tasted success at the highest level and was a pioneer of German football.
Germany’s greatest footballer ever, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away aged 78 on Monday, the German Football Association confirmed. Regarded as perhaps the best defender to grace this game, Franz was a decorated footballer, having won countless accolades both as a player and manager. Upon receiving the news of his death, the football world came to a standstill, with everyone mourning the passing away of a legend.
"Franz Beckenbauer was definitely the biggest German footballer of all time, and above all one of the greatest men who I have known," said DFB vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Franz was also one of the only three players ever to win a World Cup as a footballer and a manager. Though he lifted the title as a player during his prime in the 70s, Franz led Germany to a World Cup trophy in 1990 as a manager.
Meanwhile, outside of being the four-time German Player of the Year, Franz won the FIFA Order of Merit and was also awarded the coveted Ballon d’Or prize twice. His list of accolades also include the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award (2007) and FIFA Presidential Award (2012).
Not just as a footballer but also as part of the boardroom, Franz succeeded at all levels. From holding several positions at Bayern Munich, from being the club's president to becoming its advisory board's chairman to later becoming FIFA’s vice president, the legendary German footballer had seen it all.
Here is how everyone reacted to his death -
German legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away today aged 78.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024
RIP, Franz. 👑🕊️ pic.twitter.com/IwdSA5KaiT
Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 8, 2024
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players— Premier League (@premierleague) January 8, 2024
A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant
He will forever be remembered pic.twitter.com/dJDF4eAuod
Franz Beckenbauer, one of European football's greatest sons, has passed away aged 78.— UEFA (@UEFA) January 8, 2024
"Der Kaiser" was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other. pic.twitter.com/rW12ArNnNh
It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser pic.twitter.com/32p8T2rEkI— Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) January 8, 2024
Bayern and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away at the age of 78, his family has confirmed to @dpa— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 8, 2024
RIP, Kaiser 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Zic2h4I43D
We're saddened to hear of the passing of Franz Beckenbauer.— Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 8, 2024
He was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as captain (1974) and manager (1990). pic.twitter.com/ixPAClBiBm
We mourn the loss of a legend of world football.— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 8, 2024
Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1ahQkbp8B
A true icon of our game.— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) January 8, 2024
We are truly saddened to hear the passing of Franz Beckenbauer.
Rest in peace. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0fefeosJeD
FC Barcelona offers its condolences for the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, legend of world football who has left us today at the age of 78. Rest in peace.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2024
A true footballing icon.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2024
Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. pic.twitter.com/RqARHeg0jl