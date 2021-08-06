Football: PSG, Man City, Inter Miami? This club has already made a direct contact with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona truly marks the end of an era in football. The Argentine who signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 on a napkin when he was 13 ended his ties with the club after two decades.

Several clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are on a red alert to hire the six-time Ballon D'Or winner.

According to football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have already started direct talks with Lionel Messi and complete a fantastic transfer season for the French Club.

Paris Saint-Germain have already signed some huge names in the world of football. They bought Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos, Hakimi and goalkeeper Donnarumma. Lionel Messi also has a chance to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. He could also play along with rising football star Kylian Mbappe.

PSG already have made sure that they have a world-class defence, however, they will be looking to add Messi to bolster their attack.

Messi is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.