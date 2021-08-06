Football: PSG, Man City, Inter Miami? This club has already made a direct contact with Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Lionel Messi Photograph:( AFP )
According to football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have already started direct talks with Lionel Messi and complete a fantastic transfer season for the French Club.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona truly marks the end of an era in football. The Argentine who signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 on a napkin when he was 13 ended his ties with the club after two decades.
Several clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are on a red alert to hire the six-time Ballon D'Or winner.
Paris Saint-Germain have already signed some huge names in the world of football. They bought Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos, Hakimi and goalkeeper Donnarumma. Lionel Messi also has a chance to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. He could also play along with rising football star Kylian Mbappe.
PSG already have made sure that they have a world-class defence, however, they will be looking to add Messi to bolster their attack.
Messi is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.