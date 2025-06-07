/Lionel Messi to India, HERE WE GO! Kerala Sports Minister confirms Argentina match back on track

India’s southern state, Kerala, is set to welcome the defending world champions, Argentina, late this year for a friendly football game, with global superstar and record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi also visiting the country. In massive news for all football enthusiasts, Messi will come to India for the one-off match, confirms the state’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

As reported by several publications, Messi’s Argentina will arrive sometime around October or November later this year, receiving the state guest status. The Kerala government will manage their security, accommodation and other necessary arrangements. Meanwhile, Abdurahiman’s statement came after reports of Argentina cancelling their Kerala visit due to alleged contract breaches by sponsors began surfacing.

Both the sports minister and the Reporter Broadcasting Company dismissed such reports, maintaining their earlier stance that world champions will indeed be visiting India for a one-off friendly game. Abdurahiman, however, confirmed the developments via a social media post on Facebook, writing, ‘Messi will come.’



Addressing the media on Saturday (June 7), Kerala’s sports minister revealed that all sponsor-related payments are clear and there are no hindrances.



"The sponsor has completed the payment. No other hindrances exist. FIFA's window for world teams to participate in such events falls in October-November. We expect to be allocated the same timeframe," he said.



Meanwhile, as per an agreement between the sponsor and the Argentina Football Association (AFA), the team will arrive in the country upon receiving the match fee, with the date and further details to be announced via a joint statement.



Speaking more on this, Abdurahiman confirmed that the sponsors had informed the government of the fee payment, now only awaiting confirmation from Argentina’s team management.



"The sponsors have confirmed settling the pre-match contract amount. The government isn't involved in any financial transactions. The contract exists between the sponsor and team management," he clarified.



Moreover, the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the only one that meets international standards, will stage the friendly match.