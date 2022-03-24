EXPLAINED! How things have complicated for India in CWC 2022 semi-finals race after SA-WI washout

The race for the semi-finals have intensified with each passing day in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. While Meg Lenning-led Australia were the first team to book a slot in the semis, they have been joined by South Africa as the Proteas Women made it to the top four following their washout encounter versus West Indies on Thursday (March 24).

Talking about the West Indies-South Africa clash, only 10.5 overs of play was possible before rain played spoilsport to allow the South Africans to go through. West Indies also moved up to occupy the third spot in the points table and remain alive in the semi-finals race, however, they will need either India or England to lose a game to qualify. Before talking about Mithali Raj-led India's chances for the semi-finals, here's a look at the points table:

With Australia and South Africa already through to the semis, the remaining two spots have three contenders in the form of West Indies, England and India. Pakistan is out of the tournament whereas Bangladesh have an almost impossible task even if they win both games (against Australia and England, respectively) as their NRR is very poor. Hosts New Zealand need a humongous win and, hence, are almost out.

ALSO READ | CWC 2022: Yastika Bhatia's 'anchoring innings' was important, says Mithali Raj as India beat Bangladesh

Defending champions England need to win their remaining game to get to 8 points and hope India lose to South Africa. Finally coming to the two-time runners-up Women in Blue, the result in the West Indies-South Africa game is a huge blow to India's chances. They not only need a win in their last league stage encounter -- versus South Africa -- but even with a victory, India might lose out on a semi-final slot as England have a better NRR after a thumping win versus Pakistan. A defeat against the Proteas and England's win will knockout Mithali & Co.