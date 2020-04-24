'Exemplary act': SpiceJet to airlift boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi for cancer treatment; receives plaudits from Kiren Rijiju

SpiceJet is set to provide air ambulance to fly Asian Games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi in a bid to resume his treatment for liver cancer. The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge for the recipient of Padma Shri. India’s Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju was quick to acknowledge SpiceJet’s move to provide air ambulance to Dingko as he took to Twitter to laud the airline company for their efforts.

“SpiceJet has been in forefront to help sportspersons and to promote sports. Providing air ambulance service to Asian Games boxing gold medallist and Padma Shri Dingko Singh for his liver cancer treatment in Delhi is an exemplary act by @flyspicejet @AjaySingh_SG,” wrote Rijiju on Friday.

The decision to provide air ambulance to Dingko Singh was made by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, who is also the president of Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Interestingly, the air ambulance service was launched by SpiceJet earlier this year with an aim to provide immediate assistance in case of critical emergencies.

"The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma awardee," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The 41-year-old, Dingko, was supposed to come to Delhi for his radiation therapy but couldn’t fly to the National Capital due to the ongoing lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the likes of Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar stepped forward to raise funds for the boxing champion. The duo along with some other boxers and coaches connected over a WhatsApp group to raise over Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred directly to Dingko’s account.

"It was really unfortunate that Dingko Singh missed his treatment session due to the ongoing lockdown. It is a matter of great privilege for SpiceJet to offer its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him from Imphal to Delhi for his treatment," Ajay Singh said.

"Dingko Singh has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," he added.

Dingko was contemplating travelling by road, from Imphal to Delhi, but the doctors advised him against it as prolonged travel would not be good for his health.