Europe's top football leagues could face major hit if season gets cancelled due to coronavirus

Europe's top football leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga have much to lose if the global pandemic forces them to cancel their rest of the seasons.

According to a study conducted by KPMG, these top football leagues close lose to $4.33 billion in combined revenue if they get cancelled.

These figures were out after the accounting firm calculated the total potential matchday, broadcasting and commercial revenues set to be generated by the remaining matches in the Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 added up to between 3.45-4 billion euros across the five leagues.

According to KPMG, English Premier League will lose the most if it happens, despite having fewer games left to play than every other league (except Bundesliga, German league has just 18 teams to play). The Premier League will lose about 1.25 billion euros out of which they lose 800 million in broadcasting revenues itself.

La Liga in Spain could lose as much as 600 million euros from broadcasters, the report said, while Serie A clubs stand to lose up to 450 million euros from a cancelled season. The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 stand to lose as much as 400 and 200 millions euros respectively.

This shows how much do these football leagues rely on television money to compensate for their expenses.

After Euro's postponement by a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns for the top leagues in Europe.