Europa League: Sevilla eye final berth as Juventus stand in way; Leverkusen host Roma in other SF

Juventus and Sevilla will go head-to-head in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday, May 18 evening as they meet at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. With the affairs at 1-1, both teams will stand an equal chance of making it to the final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on 31st May. On the other hand, current Europa Conference League holders AS Roma will take on German powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen where the Italian side will come with a 1-0 advantage. Sevilla eye another glory If Sevilla can win the competition this year it will be their seventh title in the competition since the turn of the millennium. The incentive added for them will be the fact that they will have to win the competition to reach the Champions League next term. José Luis Mendilibar’s side has endured a poor campaign in the league but could yet make the campaign successful if they land the European glory which remains the back door to European football for them next season.

On the flip side, Juventus ‘possible 15-point suspended point dedication can yet prompt them from missing out on Europe altogether and will target the Europa League glory to reach the elites. As things stand Massimiliano Allegri’s side is third in the league and were lucky to have come up with a draw in the first leg. Team News Sevilla will miss the services of Suso, Joan Jordan and Marcao, who all are out due to various injury issues while they will bring back cup goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Argentine, Lucas Ocampos is also expected to be back in the fold having faced a muscle issue in the first leg. Youssef En-Nesyri should also come back in the team having had a stellar 2023 for the side.

Paul Pogba who recently returned to action last week will once again be on the casualty list after going off injured in the 24th minute over the weekend. Mattia De Sciglio and captain Leonardo Bonucci are also out of commission.

In the other semifinal, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will take on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma with both teams’ European qualification for hanging in balance in the league. Roma will carry a 1-0 lead from the first leg where Edoardo Bove scored the only goal of the contest. Sevilla possible starting lineup: Bounou; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Lamela, Gil; En-Nesyri Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

