Europa League: Manchester United face stern Sevilla challenge in QF; Juventus handed giant-killers Sporting

Nyon, SwitzerlandUpdated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Europa League: Manchester United face stern Sevilla challenge in QF Photograph:(AFP)

2017 Europa League winners Manchester United have been handed a tough assignment as they take on six-time winners Sevilla in the quarterfinals while Juventus will face giant-killers Sporting Lisbon in another interesting tie.

Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four. Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season's Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years, could potentially take on Juventus -- and former midfielder Paul Pogba -- in the semi-finals. The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. United beat Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Europa League Draw in full

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v Roma

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

Arsenal’s conquerors Sorting Lisbon will travel to Turin to face Juventus as they target the competition to reach next season’s Champions League. Juve currently are seventh in the Serie A and have been docked off 15 points due to transfer allegations which could prevent them from playing in Europe’s elite through their domestic route.

Earlier in the day, the draws for the Champions League quarterfinals were made as defending champions Real Madrid will once again meet English giants Chelsea while Pep Guardiola will return to Bayern Munich after Manchester City were drawn against the German powerhouse. While all four teams have been placed on the same side of the draw in the semifinal, meaning only one of the above-mentioned teams will make it to the final in Istanbul in June.

Champions League Draw in full

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Man City or Bayern Munich

Milan or Napoli v Inter or Benfica

 

