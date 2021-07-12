Euro 2020: PM Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse of England football team

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged fans not to racially abuse the England football squad after a torrent of disdain was released against black players.

The PM said individuals responsible for the "appalling" abuse, which is being examined by the police, "should be ashamed of themselves".

England missed out on their first major trophy on Sunday night after Italy crushed them on penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho, who neglected to score their penalties, have been exposed to the most exceedingly terrible abuse posted on all social media platforms. Police said they would likewise research the remarks made towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka.

"This England team deserves to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves," Boris Johnson tweeted.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021 ×

The England team has been featuring the issue of racism all through the tournament, taking the knee before the entirety of their matches. Nevertheless, a few fans have booed the movement, with pundits seeing it as an undesirable politicization of the game and articulation of compassion for extreme left governmental issues.

Social media feeds of the players likewise showed a gigantic level of support and appreciation from fans for the competition.