/Esha Singh wins Gold, Manu Bhaker bags Bronze in ISSF World Cup 25m pistol in Hangzhou

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a remarkable double podium finish in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, winning the gold and bronze medals respectively to continue India's impressive campaign. Esha Singh dominated the final with a superb tally of 40 hits to clinch the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker battled through a highly competitive field. After surviving a crucial shoot-off, Manu finished with 28 hits to secure the bronze medal.

India's shooters laid the foundation during the qualification stage. Manu Bhaker topped the standings with an outstanding 586-20x, while Esha Singh followed closely in second with 585-18x, ensuring both progressed comfortably to the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat registered 582-16x, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) also impressed while competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

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Reflecting on handling the pressure after her record-breaking World Cup gold in Munich earlier this season, Esha Singh said:

"This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it. "I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour."

Manu Bhaker highlighted the importance of the medal as she builds towards major international competitions. "This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in. While the medal surely boosts my confidence, the experience I gained from this competitive match will help even more as we look ahead to major assignments like the World Championships and Asian Games."

The latest triumph adds another milestone to the career of 21-year-old Esha Singh from Hyderabad. Earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, she created history by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final. A Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient, Esha continues to strengthen her reputation among the world's top pistol shooters.