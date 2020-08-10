England's James Anderson quashes retirement rumours

England’s iconic pacer James Anderson confirmed on Monday that he is not thinking about his Test retirement but agreed that the decision to retire could be taken out of his hands if he continues to underperform for England.

The 38-year-old has witnessed a frustrating summer while picking up just six wickets in his last three Test matches fueling speculations that his 17-year Test career could come up to an end.

Anderson admitted to struggling for rhythm in England’s first Test against Pakistan in Manchester but the legendary bowler added that the thought of quitting cricket never crossed his minds.

“There’s no truth to that. It’s been a frustrating week personally, I felt out of rhythm and probably for the first time in 10 years I got emotional on the field and let that get to me,” Anderson told reporters on Monday.

“I think after one bad game, there are some whispers that go around but I don’t really think that’s fair. I’ve just got to work hard and hope I get the nod for the next game.”

Anderson, who has 590 Test wickets to his name, said earlier in 2019 said he was eager to continue for England and confirmed his desire to play for England until Ashes 2021 in Australia.

“I want to play as long as I possibly can. If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands. It will be a selection issue. But, for me, I’m still hungry,” he said.

Anderson is on the brink of becoming the first pacer to pick up 600 test wickets but he admitted his focus was not on personal milestones.

“It’s not a huge incentive for me really. I want to be bowling well and contribute to winning,” he said. “If I get 600 wickets then great, if I don’t, I’m happy with what I’ve got.”

The second test between Pakistan and England will begin on Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

