England's fifth-tier league to kick-off after government funding

The 2020-21 season of English National League will begin on Saturday after the fifth-tier competition secured significant financial support from the British government, the league announced on Friday.

Also read: Liverpool's Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

According to British media, the National League had secured a 10 million pounds ($12.93 million) grant over the next three months after negotiations between the league, FA and the government.

The fundings by the government is to compensate the losses faced by clubs in the league after the fans were banned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The National League has now received confirmation of significant financial grant-aid support from the Government to compensate clubs for essential revenue lost from fans not returning in October..." the league said in a statement https://www.thenationalleague.org.uk/national-league-statement-commencement-of-202021-s-63856.

"The 2020/21 National League season will now commence on Oct. 3 as planned with clubs playing 'behind closed doors' in compliance with the elite sport protocols,"