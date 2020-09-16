ENG vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia match?

England are set to take on Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. The series is locked at 1-1 after England made a sensational comeback in the second ODI to equalize the series. Both teams would be looking to bag a win and seal the series.

England have not lost a single series after the restart and the Eoin Morgan-led side would be gunning to end the English summer unbeaten. Whereas Australia, who have looked rusty in parts, will be eager to make a comeback after a disappointing loss in the previous match.

Both teams can shuffle the team around a bit but the playing XIs are likely to be on the line as the second ODI. The 3rd ODI between England and Australia promises to be another nail-biting thriller. However, the pitch is highly likely to be on the slower side which may lead to a low-scoring match as the previous ODI.

England head into the match as favourites but Australia have all the ability to seal the series.

When will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 05:30 PM IST on September 11. The toss will take place at 05:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI be played?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

