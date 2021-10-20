Denmark Open: Mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lose to Chinese duo

Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open.

The Indian pair lost against China`s Feng Yanzhe and DU Yue by 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 here at Court 2.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got defeated by South Korea`s Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 here at Court 1.

ALSO READ: Denmark Open: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu marches into next round

The women`s doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha also lost their game against the Indonesian duo by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2.

In other matches, Indian shuttler Sourav Verma will be taking on his compatriot Lakshya Sen while in women`s singles Saina Nehwal will square off with Aya Ohori.