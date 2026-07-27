/CWG 2026: Dictator Idi Amin's boxer grandson 'inspired' by grandfather's 'achievements'

Aziz Abdul, grandson of former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, is fighting for a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Aziz, who is famous as 'Ringo', doesn't shy away from his connection with Amin, who had self proclaimed himself as 'king of Scotland.' In fact, Aziz says that his "grandfather’s achievements inspired me," who himself was Uganda's light-heavyweight title winner for nine consecutive years from 1951-1960. Later on, Amin seized power in 1971 and served as Military dictator of Uganda. His reign saw killing of nearly 500,000 people. He was overthrown in 1979 and sent to exile, where he died in 2003 in Saudi Arabia.

Aziz Abdul vying for medal in Commonwealth Games 2026

Aziz will face Damar Thomas in the first round on Wednesday (Jul 29), and hopes to gets inspiration from his grandfather, saying: "He was a heavyweight boxer like myself, and I am so proud of him."

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"Lions give back to lions. A lion cannot give back to a dog or a camel. A lion must resemble a lion. It is what it is. I am a real warrior. I am the son of the son," he added.

Aziz aims to be the 'new King of Scotland' as the games are being held Glasgow, Scotland. Aziz's grandfather had declared himself King of Scotland in 1976 serving in the King’s African Rifles regiment in his twenties.

"I know the British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but my idol is Mike Tyson: the baddest man on the planet. If I win the gold medal, I will be the baddest man in the Commonwealth, the baddest man in Glasgow, and the new king of Scotland," Aziz says.

Who is Damar Thomas?