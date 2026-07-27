/CWG 2026: From failing to qualify to winning silver - Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi complete dream comeback

Raja Muthupandi had failed to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, United Kingdom but has completed his comeback with a silver in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Muthupandi won the silver in men's 65 kg on Sunday (Jul 26) for India's fourth medal at Glasgow and third in weightlifting. Muthupandi joined Rishikanta Singh (silver) ad Mirabai Chanu (gold) as medal-winning weightlifters for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. In Muthupandi's event, Malaysia’s Aznil Bidin won gold (299 kg) and Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won bronze (282 kg). Muthupandi's total was 286 kg - 126 kg in snatch and 160 kg in clean and jerk.

How Muthupandi won silver in men's 65 kg weightlifting?

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Raja started with 126 kg in snatch but failed to successfully lift it. The athlete, however, showed immense determination but lifted the weight in second attempt. In his third attempt, Raja failed to lift 129 kg and ended the snatch leg with a best of 126 kg.

In clean and jerk, Raja started with 158 kg but failed to lift it in the first attempt. Despite the failure, Raja added two more kilos in the second attempt and much to everyone's surprise, managed to lift 160 kg. In his third attempt, Raja tried to lift Games record 170 kg but failed to do so. He ended the competition with a total of 286 kg - good enough for a silver behind Malaysia's Aznil Bidin who lifted a Games record total of 299 kg. Watch the moment below:

Raja completes his journey from injury to medal