CSK vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings & Lucknow Super Giants, pitch report, playing XI & more

CSK vs LSG: Indian Premier League (IPL) fans have witnessed five thrilling matches in the last three days. The four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, and the latest franchise of IPL 2023 will lock horns in the sixth match. CSK captain MS Dhoni will be up against LSG captain KL Rahul. Chennai Super Kings started rocky in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League as they lost to Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Even in the previous seasons, CSK finished in the second last place in the points table. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants are off to a good start as they won their first match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Last year, LSG finished in third place after the league stage.

Here are details of the CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match, including the overall head-to-head of the two teams, match preview, live streaming, and more.

CSK vs LSG: Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 6, IPL 2023

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs LSG: Head to Head

In the previous season of the Indian Premier League in 2022, CSK clashed with LSG only once. LSG won the game by six wickets. LSG finished third after the league stage behind Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. However, CSK finished in the 9th place out of 10 teams, ahead of Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs LSG: Individual Win-Loss Record IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants

Played: 14

Won: 9

Lost: 5

Chennai Super Kings

Played: 14

Won: 4

Lost: 10

CSK vs LSG: Live Streaming

Where can I watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs LSG match live on April 3, 2023.

How to watch CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 on mobile?