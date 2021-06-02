Cricket- 'Terrifying': David Warner recalls experience of COVID-19 situation in India

Australian batsman David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad for most of IPL 2021 in India amidst a raging coronavirus pandemic. Warner talked about his 'terrifying' experience in India as the virus wreaked havoc across the nation.

David Warner said that it was 'upsetting' to see what was happening in the country. "I think it really hit home when everyone saw that piece on the TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen," Warner told Nova's Fitzy & Wippa. "You know, people on the streets lining up to cremate their family members and we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Open fields and stuff. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just really upsetting from a humanitarian point of view."

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended after several cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble.

"I think the right decision was made (to suspend the IPL). Got into the bubble, which was obviously going to be a challenge once we started moving, getting on and off aircraft. But look, they did their best to try and put it (the IPL) on there and we know in India that everyone loves cricket, and half the population would do anything to put a smile on their face and just watch that," he said.

"It was challenging. We had to get out of there ASAP. We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons — getting out of India, trying to get to their countries as well because pretty much everyone was locked out of their country who had been into India."