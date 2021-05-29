Cricket: 'Always been a dream to play at Lord's': Rachin Ravindra on odds of Test debut at Lord's

Rachin Ravindra is in with an opportunity to make his Test debut for New Zealand when the Blackcaps take on England at Lord's on June 2. The young batsman conceded that he fantasies about playing at Lord's and getting overwhelming applause from members while venturing onto the field.

He has gained ground in first-class cricket and was remunerated with a call-up to the national group for the two Tests against England and the impending World Test Championship final versus India.

Rachin Ravindra, who is only 21-years of age, acknowledges there is an extreme contest for places. Notwithstanding, he is glad to be around the team regardless of whether he doesn't get an opportunity to make his Test debut at the Lord's.

In a New Zeland based site known as Spark Sport Rachin Ravindra said:

"Always been a dream to play at Lord's. Greats who have scored runs, looking at the honors board and watching cricket growing up, it's always been a dream to play at Lord's. Even though I might not get an opportunity but being in and around the group for the Test match is incredible".

He additionally conceded he had a couple of fantasies about strolling into the consecrated grounds of Lord's with individuals applauding around him.

"Definitely been a few dreams about it so far. But no point getting too ahead of myself. Taking it day by day" - he said.

New Zealand is as of now playing an intra-squad match in anticipation of the primary Test against England. Rachin Ravindra has absolutely put his name ahead for determination by scoring a very much accumulated half-century, and the left-hander is as yet in the center for Kane Williamson's XI.

Tom Blundell, who has played 10 Tests for the Blackcaps, was all recognition for Rachin Ravindra.

"He's pretty good, the man is class. Some of those cover drives are pretty nice to watch. He showed a pretty good temperament throughout. Looks like he is in pretty good form" - Tom Blundell said.

The New Zealand group has reserved Rachin Ravindra as an ability to keep an eye out for, and the Indian incepted player has for some time been viewed as a wonder. The batsman as of now has three first-class hundreds of years and nine half-centuries in quite a while. Rachin Ravindra is additionally an able left-arm standard spinner, guaranteeing 49 wickets in homegrown cricket across different configurations.

