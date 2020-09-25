'Covid had the courage to challenge me': Zlatan Ibrahimovic's humorous take on testing positive

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Swedish striker tweet, coronavirus has a tough challenge ahead.

"I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on October 3, is self-isolating at home following the test carried out ahead of the team's Europa League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian club Bodo-Glimt in the San Siro later Thursday. He will also miss out on next two Serie A games against Crotone and Spezia.

Zlatan's humourous tweet attracted a lot of netizens including TV presenter Gary Lineker. Gary responded in 'Zlatan' style.

Linekar tweeted: "News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time."

Ibrahimovic will most likely return on October 17 for the Milan derby against city rivals Inter.

Zlatan has been in great form. The 38-year-old scored three goals for the club in two games this season.