Champions League: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness, confirms Pep

Premier League holders Manchester City will next face German club RB Leipzig in their first leg of the round-of-16 clash in Champions League on Wednesday. However, City will miss the services of two of their star performers in mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne and defender Aymeric Laporte – both of whom are out due to illness, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed to reporters on Tuesday. Much like every year at the club since joining, De Bruyne is in wonderful form lately, contributing with 18 assists in 31 matches across all competitions. Laporte, who is also out with an unspecified illness, further remains in doubt for City’s away PL clash on Saturday against A.F.C. Bournemouth.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it happens. He (De Bruyne) didn't feel good right after the game with Forest... yesterday Aymeric (Laporte) didn't feel good. Another player is going to play. It happens sometimes," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday as quoted by the Reuters.

Having faced the current fifth-place team in the Bundesliga before, Pep knows what challenge they will throw at them in this high-octane clash. Drawn in the same group in the past season as well, Manchester City first lost to RB Leipzig 1-2 in an away clash before thrashing them at the Etihad Stadium by a margin of 6-3.

"We know the quality of them for many years. A culture for young players, recruitment, physicality, clear patterns of play, go to the channels, a lot of play in the middle ... in the transition they are unstoppable. Huge respect, I know the quality and it will be tough,” Guardiola said.

Meanwhile, chasing yet another Premier League title, City, who is second on the table with two points behind toppers Arsenal, played a 1-1 draw in their last outing against Nottingham Forest. Even after dropping points at such a crucial juncture, Pep backed his team and said although they played well against Forest, he doesn’t have a reason as to why they couldn’t cross the line.

For their upcoming knockout match in the Champions League, Pep said the team has trained well, and that he has a feeling that they will do better this time.