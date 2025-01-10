Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is in limbo over a potential doping ban as the latest edition kick starts on Monday (Jan 13). Sinner, initially cleared of charges relating to doping could yet face a ban after the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). If the ruling goes against Sinner, he could be banned for at least two years, meaning he could miss up to eight Grand Slam tournaments.

Sinner in limbo

"I know exactly as much as you guys know. We're in a stage where we don't know many, many things," Sinner said. "Yeah, you think about this, of course. I would lie if I said I forget. It's been with me for quite a long time. But it is what it is. I'm here trying to prepare for the Grand Slam. Let's see how it goes."

The Italian won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024 but was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In March, Sinner tested positive for the steroid clostebol, a banned substance used to build muscle. However, he clarified that one of his team members used the substances on his own hand before treating him, thereby passing the substance through hand-to-hand contact. The team members were later fired by Sinner which saw him get into trouble.

Sinner, currently World No.1 will face Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the Australian Open 2025 as he targets another successful start to the season. In 2025 he added the US Open to his already impressive Australian Open triumph. He is one of only eight players to beat Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park, having achieved the feat in 2024.

As things stand, he is clear to play in the Australian Open with a tough projected path to the championship.