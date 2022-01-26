Australia Tour: Lasith Malinga appointed Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the national team`s bowling strategy coach for the Australia tour.

Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka`s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the `Bowling Strategy Coach` of the National Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia," SLC said in a statement.

"He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. The appointment is effective from 1st to 20th February 2022," it added.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it is confident that Malinga`s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.

"We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," Malinga commented after his appointment as per an official statement.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Rumesh Ratnayake has also been appointed as the interim coach of the national side for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The five-match series from February 11-20 will be played across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.