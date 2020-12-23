Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier suspended for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules: FA

English Football Association (FA) on Wednesday suspended Atletico Madrid and England's defender Kieran Trippier for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 following a breach of betting rules.

The 30-year-old denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

An FA statement read: "An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

"The independent regulatory commission's written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course."

According to the Association, it had occurred in July 2019, around the time Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham. However, they did not clarify what the breach entailed.

Due to the ban, Trippier will miss Atletico's Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against Chelsea in Madrid on February 23.